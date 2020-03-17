Last-minute decision affects county elections board

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Board of Elections was completely ready for Tuesday until they received the mass email sent out by Secretary of State Frank LaRose at 3:22 p.m. Monday informing them of the possible postponement.

It came as a total surprise to BOE Director Kim Horn.

“As each day progressed, I thought, ‘well, obviously you don’t want to cancel the election, it’s going to continue,’ you know. I didn’t anticipate this at all,” Horn said.

Margaret Clor, a precinct manager for more than 10 years with the board of elections, said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision also caught her off guard. She said she was bringing in her absentee ballot when she heard from her son-in-law that the election was postponed.

She said she feels DeWine’s decision was “an abundance of caution, and I respect that.”

“I didn’t (expect it,)” Clor said. “I knew they were taking a lot of precautions here, at the polls, and I was ready for those.”

Deputy Director Scott Howard said that the board supports the decision and is here to support the public during this time of uncertainty.

“We’re tired, but it was necessary. We completely support both Frank LaRose and the department of health’s decision,” Howard said.

Howard said that applications for absentee mail-in voting are available and will be accepted until May 26. No in-person voting will be conducted until June 2. There will be a drop-box available in the Knox County Commissioner’s office as well.

News City Editor Nick Sabo contributed to this story.

