Knox County provides COVID-19-related update

Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday March 18th, 2020, the Knox County Service center will be closed to general public. Essential services are still being conducted. As Knox County continues to take recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, public access is limited. Please contact the department with which you have business, so the county might determine if you a need can be fulfilled via telephone, email, mail or other means. For further information visit www.co.knox.oh.us

* * *

MOUNT VERNON — While acknowledging that schedules and protocols related to the COVID-19 virus are subject to change at any time, Knox County government issued a press release Monday citing that things are mostly business as usual.

However, this morning’s Knox County commissioners agenda showed just how quickly things may change, with a rare executive session before the regular commissioner’s meeting set for 9 a.m. The excutive session subject matter was a meeting of “Elected officials regarding details relative to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols for a public body or a public office.”

Monday’s release stated that with COVID-19 affecting all aspects of life, the county’s “primary goal is the health and well-being of our county residents and staff, as well as the continuity of operations and service delivery to our community during this unique time.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of this situation and will continue to monitor in consultation with the Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management.” the release states, while adding every effort will be made “to function as usual, providing essential public services.”

Knox County government issued the following information and recommendations:

•All emergency operations are fully functioning, including the Knox County 911 system and will remain so/

•Each county office has been asked to update its Continuity of Operation Plan, including identification of essential functions and essential personnel.

•Every department is encouraged, as is the public, to limit person-to-person contact, and to use remote/alternative workstations when applicable.

•Practice social distancing, which is one person maintaining a distance of 6 feet from another to prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

•Limit all employee travel to in-state mission-critical travel. All unnecessary travel should be canceled or postponed during a pandemic.

•Non-essential meetings, gatherings, conferences, and trainings are suspended unless a waiver is granted. Limited waivers will be granted for travel deemed essential/emergency.

Knox County janitorial staff is making every effort to provide a clean and safe environment, the release states. All employees are to report to work at their regularly scheduled times unless otherwise advised by their appointing authority.

The Knox County Water/Wastewater Department is encouraging customers to consider using online payment options, and/or use the drop box at the front of the office. Those with questions may call (740) 397-7041.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews