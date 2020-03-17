Kenyon cancels residential program

GAMBIER — Kenyon College has announced the suspension of its residential program through the end of the semester, the college announced early Monday evening through Mary Keister, director of News Media Relations. Coursework will be conducted remotely starting March 23 as students take online classes following a spring break that was extended one week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Students were asked by the college to schedule a time to retrieve their belongings between Tuesday and Sunday during three-hour periods. All students are to depart campus by Sunday at noon unless they receive special permission to remain due to hardship.

In a statement issued Monday, Kenyon President Sean Decatur said the decision was a difficult one, particularly for seniors enrolled in their final year. Kenyon had previously stated that students would be able to return to residence halls March 28 with walk-in classes resuming March 30. Those plans have now been canceled due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of you will have anticipated this news given the string of announcements made by colleges and universities in the last several days, as well as by officials at every level of government,” Decatur stated. “But it is no less disappointing, especially for our seniors. A week ago, we were hopeful that the Kenyon community would converge again on Middle Path this spring. Today it is clear that the best way to keep our students, faculty and staff well — as well as the broader public — is to keep one another at a distance. Such an idea feels strange to us at Kenyon, and antithetical to who we are.”

Kenyon set up an email address for coronavirus-related questions as well as a number students can call for more information. Also offered was a list of answers to anticipated most frequently asked questions.

The announcement did not mention the status of Kenyon’s 192nd Commencement program currently set for May 16.

