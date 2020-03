DANVILLE — James Lee Colopy, 82, passed away Monday March 16, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family will be observing a private Funeral Mass, and a public service will be held at a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements.

An obituary can be viewed online at fischerfuneralhome.com where condolences can be shared.