Fredericktown passes several resolutions

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council decided Monday to suspend future meetings due to the threat of COVID-19.

“I’d like to suspend council until further notice due to the virus,” said Fredericktown Mayor Jerry Day. “If something comes up, we’ll call a meeting.”

But, before they did, council members finished up several resolutions.

Council had its third reading on a resolution approving an agreement between the village and the Area Development Foundation for the administration, implementation and management of economic and community development services provided by the foundation.

Then, the members waived second and third readings on four other resolutions, before passing them.

The first was a resolution of necessity to levy a renewal tax for police protection. Then, they adopted the 2020 Strategic Plan before authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with KE McCartney and Associates for the engineering and design of the Fredericktown Streetscape project. That engineering contract will not exceed $257,383.

Finally, the council adopted a resolution supporting the continued development of the Fredericktown Industrial Park.

Council also passed a motion to authorize the village administrator to apply for TAP Grant funds for Phase II of the streetscape project.

The grant would be a 95 percent TAP funds with the village paying a five percent match. By applying before the October deadline, it would allow no lag time between phases of the project.

Day had one final motion approved by council — a suspension of all late fees and shutoffs for water and sewer during the state of emergency. The village asks that anyone who is out of a job because of the virus threat and it affects their ability to make their monthly water or sewer payment to call the office at 740-694-9010 and set up a payment plan.

