MOUNT VERNON — David L. Lambert, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Dry Fork, Virginia, the son of George “Jack” and Gladys (Linkous) Lambert. Dave proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Columbia Gas. He previously worked for Pittsburgh Plate Glass and most recently worked for Snyder Funeral Homes. Dave was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.

Dave was a true outdoorsman as he loved being outside. Whether it was hunting and golfing with friends or tinkering in his yard, he loved the fresh air and sunshine. Dave could also be described as a people person, as he never met somebody he didn’t know or couldn’t take up conversation with. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Carole (Riley) Lambert, whom he married April 18, 1960; a brother, Billy (Barbara) Lambert of Centerburg; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, beginning at 2 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 8764 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon. Rev. Doug Forsythe will be officiating. There will also be a funeral service with military honors Tuesday, March 24, beginning at 11 a.m. in Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Virginia.

Memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to Faith Baptist Church.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

