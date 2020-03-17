Danville Village Council considers ideas for future

DANVILLE — Danville council Monday addressed cancelations and plans in the village amidst uncertainties of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Mayor Joe Mazzari confirmed that the library has been closed but the municipal building will remain open and village services remain operational. Mazzari said the foot traffic is slow in a small village facility like Danville’s anyhow — not exceeding the 10 person limit recommended by federal and state government — and the village will be following emergency management and public health guidelines.

Mazzari noted that the village might see a slower tax base as people may be displaced out of their job.

Councilmember Jill Byers broached the topic of water bills and whether the village will offer extension or relief for people impacted by the pandemic and cannot pay the bill on time.

Village Clerk Laurie Vess responded that the clerk’s office has always worked with people who have difficulties paying their bills and allow for extensions when reasonable.

“We work with people as long as they let us know what’s going on,” Vess said.

In response to Byers’ other concern over village workers potentially having to enter people’s homes to read water meters against the advice of social distancing, Village Administrator Freedom Desich confirmed that all meters are outdoors so there will be no issue sending people out to read meters.

In a similar vein, Mazzari advised the council that they do not need to attend the upcoming Knox County Regional Planning Commission meeting Thursday if there is a concern about the size of the meeting. He also expected the meeting will be canceled anyway.

“If a meeting is being held that’s 10 people or less, I think it’s probably going to be fine because we’re following the standards put in front of us by the federal government,” said Mazzari. “I don’t have emergency management, (Director) Mark Maxwell, deviating from any of that… We’re in compliance with what our governor is saying and what the federal government is saying.”

Many meetings are expected to be canceled pursuant to federal guidelines, including a Zoning 101 presentation by the Area Development Foundation scheduled on Mar. 24 in the council room.

Mazzari said he will confirm with ADF Vice President Jeff Gottke about the status of the scheduled presentation.

Meetings and events in April have not been canceled at this time. A steering committee meeting is still on the calendar for April 14 and the spring clean up day is scheduled to go forward on April 18.

The village will staff the cleanup day and Union Township will staff the fall clean up day per negotiation with the township, according to Councilmember Darin Durbin. The cost and revenue will be shared equally between the village and township.

Still, uncertainties permeated the Monday council meeting as the council planned around the evolving situation.

The Danville Area Little League has suspended their practices in light of the pandemic, according to Byers. Byers questioned whether the council should still go through with the resolution to authorize a park lease for Danville Kokosing Baseball League games in the baseball season.

After reviewing the resolution, which authorized the lease from April 1 to Aug. 1, the council decided to go through with the vote and passed the resolution.

If the league postpones or extends their practices beyond Aug. 1, they will have to ask for an extension of the lease then.

Council also decided to go through with the resolution authorizing Ladies Night Out May 8, pending any changes in response to the COVID-19 development.

The village similarly plans to attend the Tree City USA Awards on Thursday, April 16, pending any changes.

The park restrooms have been temporarily closed for sanitary reasons, according to Desich. Council discussed ways to notify bikers who typically begin to come through the bike trails around the end of March and beginning of April.

Byers suggested the village update its calendar to include any cancelations or closures to keep residents abreast of changes.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @