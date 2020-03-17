City School’s coronavirus response plans change

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Board of Education heard Superintendent Bill Seder’s plan for the coming weeks regarding online education and employees at their Monday night meeting.

He explained how the district leadership team sat down on March 11 to have conversations about how they would handle the COVID-19 situation, not knowing that the schools would be closed.

“We developed a plan on what we knew at the time,” he said about the initial plan that came out Friday. “And that’s the interesting and critical thing of this. You develop plans based on what you know at the time. … But we always have to be willing to understand that plans can change as more information comes (out).”

The current plan is to have the students do online learning and for the younger kids to get hard copy assignments. Students will be able to go into the schools today to pick up supplies and personal items. The schools will be providing lunch and breakfast for all students at nine different locations.

“We’ve even decided this morning, because I really feel like right now this is no longer a three week situation,” Seder said. “If you’re reading the tea leaves and you’re seeing what’s going on, it feels like this is going to go on for an extended period of time.”

So plans have changed again. They decided Monday morning to give Chromebooks to 4th and 5th graders. They have also decided to let teachers be able to work from home and students can contact them through sites like Google Hangouts and email. Seder also mentioned that he plans on keeping classified staff like classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers employed for as long as they can.

“The thing we can never do is take away someone’s fear,” Seder said. “And it is scary. What they are saying on TV is scary. … So as we tried to develop our plan, it keeps changing.

“This is a marathon. It’s the long haul. (Monday) was about getting up to the starting line. (Today) is the starting line where we can give all our students their stuff. Once I get them to the starting line and we’re off and running, let’s just get to the first-mile marker. I don’t need to see the finish line right now. We’re going to take care of the next three days and then we’ll plan after the next three days for the next five days.”

Seder further said the schools will be available as a secondary facility for an overflow of patients if Knox Community Hospital runs out of beds due to COVID-19 cases. Seder said the schools will likely be used to house non-COVID-19 patients to free up more room at the hospital.

He emphasized that the district’s number one goal and concern is the staff and students’ safety. He also mentioned that the plans put in place are always subject to change as the situation continues to evolve.

Board members echoed each other at the beginning of the meeting saying a big thanks to Seder, the district leadership, teachers and staff for their flexibility and commitment during this time.

“I’d also like to thank in advance our children and their parents and the community for their patience and their understanding as plans evolve and additional needs are revealed,” Board President Margie Bennet said. “It’s the board’s and the school district’s goal to responsibly serve our community to the best of our ability.

The board also:

•Approved several overnight trips for later in the school year if things return to normal.

•Approved the Mount Vernon High School and Middle School fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Approved facilities requests if things return to normal but requests from March 17 and April 3 will be canceled.

•Approved the Knox County Educational Service Center contract for the Fiscal Year 2020.

•Approved an agreement with SpectraCorp Language Services to provide language support services including over the phone interpreting on-demand or scheduled, translation of documents and interpreter proficiency testing of employees.

•Approved a contract with Therapy Services with EJ Therapy for occupational and speech therapy services for students in the LEAP Program in Wooster.

•Approved a contract with Knox Area Transit for services beginning on or after April 1, 2020, and ending December 31, 2020.

•Approved various donations personnel including the hiring of six social workers to start at the beginning of next school year.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @