Veterinarians announce COVID-19 restrictions

MOUNT VERNON — The Kokosing Valley Veterinary Medical Association (KVVMA) would like to issue the following statement about the operations of local veterinary practices following Governor DeWine’s press conferences regarding COVID-19. First and foremost, please know that we want to continue to be available for you and your pets/livestock/horses when they need us, and to do that we have to keep ourselves and our teams safe.

We are opting to limit the number of clients that accompany their pets for appointments to one. This will help to minimize social interactions. We are offering drop off appointments for our clients, and phone consultations to treat some ailments when appropriate for current patients at the doctors’ discretion.

If you need a refill of medications or prescription diets, call ahead so that we may have those items ready for you. We can bring them to your car as well to limit those in our offices.

Please use the hand sanitizer we have available for use, as well as exercising good judgment to stay home if you are not feeling well or have recently traveled, especially those who have traveled by plane.

If you have any elective procedures scheduled, consider rescheduling for the time being at the recommendation of the Governor. Veterinarians currently reuse and sterilize most of our equipment in house which dramatically reduces the waste of these products in comparison with mostly single use equipment used by human hospitals; but we are trying to conserve supplies that may be needed for humans.

There may be additional changes to our protocols in the future as the situation evolves, but we strongly believe that implementing social distancing practices now will help to delay the spread of COVID-19 which will help prevent overwhelming the human healthcare system. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have issued statements that there is no evidence that pets in the United States can contract or spread the novel corona virus COVID-19. COVID-19 is very different from the corona viruses that dogs, cats, and cattle can contract and therefore the vaccinations available for those are not protective for humans. If you have any specific questions or concerns please contact your veterinarian’s office directly so that we may help you and your pet the best way we can.

Kokosing Valley Veterinary Medical Association members include: Altizer Veterinary Clinic, Complete Care Animal Hospital, Hillside Veterinary Clinic, Fredericktown Veterinary Clinic, Mount Vernon Animal Hospital, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic and Utica Animal Care Center.

