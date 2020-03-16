Sheriff’s Office changes services policy

MOUNT VERNON – In order to maintain services and limit exposure to staff, the following procedures will be implemented at the Knox County Jail. For background checks, fingerprints, CCW applications and renewals, visitors will be screened prior to entry using the following questions.

Do you have symptoms of respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

Have you travelled outside of the United States to any of the following countries within the last 14 days, China, Iran, Italy, Japan and/or South Korea?

Do you co-habitat with another person that has travelled outside of the United States to any of the following countries within the last 14 days, China, Iran, Italy, Japan and/or South Korea?

Do you co-habitat with another person that has, or has shown symptoms of respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

Have you or anyone you co-habitat with had a documented (by a doctor, nurse, or health official) temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, or higher in the last 14 days?

A yes answer to any of the above questions, or an elevated temperature when checked by staff will result in a denial of entry.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Services are available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Reminder, CCW permits are good for 30 days after expiration. Most permit applications are returned in 14 to 21 days. If possible, we ask you to delay your visit for at least 2 weeks. These hours are subject to change or cancellation. We are committed to preserving services as much as possible during this time and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

