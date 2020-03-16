MOUNT VERNON — Roger D. Jennings, of Mount Vernon, passed peacefully into God’s arms March 12, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. He was 73 years old. Roger was the son of the late Waldo and Marjorie (Stockwell) Jennings, formerly of Centerburg.

Roger graduated from Centerburg High School in 1964. He served our country as a sergeant in the US Air Force from 1966-1970. Later, he graduated from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 1979, majoring in art therapy and illustration. During this time, he volunteered as a Van-Art Team Leader, providing Art Therapy for elderly individuals with disabilities. Roger was a talented artist in a variety of mediums. He enjoyed using his artistic talents to create humorous cards and drawings. Roger also wrote and illustrated a children’s book. He enjoyed astronomy and searching for old medicine bottles.

Over the years, Roger had a variety of employment experiences including Multicon (quality control inspector), Nippert Electric Company (inventory clerk), Columbus College of Art & Design (maintenance supervisor), Columbus Developmental Center (art therapist), Mount Vernon Developmental Center (program manager), Licking County Head Start (bus driver), Mount Carmel East Hospital (environmental services), Trinity Assembly of God (custodian/groundskeeper) and Johnstown City Schools (custodian). He especially loved being around the children at Johnstown Elementary and hearing them call him Mr. Rogers.

Roger attended Covenant Christian Church and was a former member of Trinity Assembly of God, both in Mount Vernon. He had a heart for children and adults with disabilities and the homeless. Roger also had a heart for animals, especially those in need, often coming to their aid, even if it meant blocking the road with his truck in order to help them cross safely.

Along with his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Jennings of Delaware. He was also preceded in death by five dogs whom he loved over the years: Max, Sammie, Khodi, Buddy and Mazie.

Roger is survived by his sister, Nancy King of Mount Vernon; his brother, Timothy Jennings of Centerburg; his niece, Terri (King) Bower of Howard; as well as his former wife, Loretta (Frazier) Kent of Centerburg.

In keeping with Roger’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18, beginning at 1 p.m. in Moreland Cemetery on Simmons Church Road, Centerburg, with Pastor Tim Overly officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran’s Council.

In lieu of flowers, Roger requests that contributions be made to Covenant Christian Church, 13360 New Delaware Road, Mount Vernon.

