Gov. orders all Ohio bars, restaurants to close

HOWARD — Larry Wolford will be opening the Howard Hilton today to an empty bar and dining room. The kitchen will be open and the coolers stocked with cold beer, but the food and suds will only be available for carry-out.

Like a lot of bar owners across the state, Wolford was taken by surprise by Gov. Mike DeWine’s order that bars close indefinitely beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday. He learned he’d have to close three hours early, and that, beginning Monday, his on-premises service was suspended. He’ll start today as carry-out only.

DeWine ordered that all restaurants and bars end indoor service at a Sunday 3 p.m. press conference. Customers can come in through the dining area to pick up carry-out, or can use a drive-thru.

Wolford knows it will hit his bottom line, but wonders how hard.

“We have a lot of patrons who will take carry-out. They love our food,” Wolford said. “My (liquor) license allows carry-out, beer in six-packs or higher. I’ll probably survive. It’s my employees that I’m worried about.”

David Stein, owner of Stein Brewing Company in Mount Vernon, said he will need a few days before deciding how to go forward. He said he thought DeWine’s order was coming after reading news reports from Saturday, but said it was still a shock.

“I would never have guessed we’d come to a screeching halt from a virus,” Stein said. “I understand there are people whose lives are in danger from it and we need to take precautions and protect those people. But they are using numbers from the 1918 influenza, and this isn’t anywhere near that.”

Stein said he will take Monday and Tuesday to plan with staff how to best reopen. He can sell his craft brews to go in 32-ounce growlers, but he isn’t set up for carry-out food.

Stein said he will also be closing one of his other Mount Vernon businesses, The Joint, through Tuesday. His sub shop, Dave’s Cosmic Subs, will open as usual today because it is already set up for carry-out business.

Scott Shremshock frequents Stein Brewing Company and has gotten to know Stein and several employees. He said he feels the response to the COVID-19 virus “has gotten out of control.”

“It has gotten out of control, and people need to stand up and say so. This is beyond the pale,” Shremshock said. “You’ve got to weigh these things with the negative effects. This will effect the economy.”

Lou Petros, who joined Shremshock at the bar, said he wouldn’t be surprised if other businesses are ordered to shut down.

“It seems like a desperate response to what is a health crisis,” Petros said. “We deal with health crises every day. (This year) flu season was bad, but they didn’t shut down Main Street America then.”

Todd and Heidi Burns were among the customers in the packed house Sunday at the Howard Hilton.

“It’s unfortunate for the whole community,” Heidi said. “We like to support local businesses. This will hurt them.”

Todd, an engineer with JP Morgan Chase, was among several employees of the company’s Columbus offices who began working at home last week due to virus concerns.

“Everybody is impacted,” he said. “Nobody is excluded.”

Shelli Stanley was on the way to the Howard Hilton from Millersburg when she got a text from a friend in Kansas. It was the first she’d heard about DeWine’s order.

A few hours later, she and Chad Smith were discussing the situation. Smith and Stanley met Sunday for the first time, though both have been to the Howard Hilton before.

Both said that the response to COVID-19 is out of hand.

“It’s ‘we the people,’ not telling the people what to do in our individual communities,” Smith said as he bought a round for himself, Stanley and another patron. “Where are people going to go now? It needs to be taken seriously, but not any more than H1N1 and swine flu.”

Stanley said the governor’s order had everyone talking.

“I see more people talking to each other” about DeWine’s decision, she said. “It has brought people together.”

Wolford took the news in on the enclosed front patio of the bar he’s owned for 10 years. He’s worried that his longtime employees may be leaving if business gets too slow; many of them have kids and house payments, he said.

“I’ve got good people here. I can’t afford to lose them,” Wolford said. “I’m afraid they may go to another job if this goes on too long.”

