East Knox teacher tests positive for coronavirus

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Steve Larcomb identified the first case as an East Knox Junior/Sr High School teacher.

Good evening. Sorry for the late message, but I know you would want to know as I know it. The Knox County Public Health Commisioner informed me that she received results this evening that an EK Jr/Sr High School teacher tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus). The teacher was not at school today. Commissioner Miller advises that all EK Jr/Sr staff and students remain in their homes tomorrow until further notified. I have an emergency meeting scheduled tomorrow morning with the Knox Public Health team to assess who may have been at risk for exposure and next steps. I will let you know more as I know it. Sincerely, Steve Larcomb, Supt.

