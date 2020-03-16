Obituary

David Lambent

MOUNT VERNON — David Lambent, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his loving family.

The Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of David Lambent.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

Rules: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don’t attack other commenters personally and keep your language decent. If a comment violates our comments standards, click the “X” in the upper right corner of the comment box to report abuse. To post comments, you must be a Facebook member.

 

 

 