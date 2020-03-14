Wooster Road crash

Photography

Joshua Morrison/News Members of the Monroe Township Fire Department extricate the driver of a Toyota Tundra after a collision with a white Dodge Ram at the intersection of Wooster Road and McKenzie Road Friday. One person was transported to Knox Community Hospital. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
