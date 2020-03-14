MOUNT VERNON — Ted L. Robinson, 84, passed away March 12, 2020, in Newark.

He was the son of the late Theodore and Anna Mae Robinson. Ted was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Elkins, West Virginia. He was one of nine children; one older sister preceded him in death.

He was married to Sondra L. Hardy on Aug. 6, 1955. Ted is survived by Sondra, three daughters, Pam (Tim) Huffman, Vickie (Glen) Wooldridge, Kim (Bill) Bradley, also five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ted was a pastor and evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. His passion was God’s word, prophecy, and extending God’s family. He also loved working at the Mount Vernon YMCA in retirement.

Ted’s family extends a heartfelt thanks to the nursing home nurses and aides, Hospice of Central Ohio staff and the care coordination team at Knox Community Hospital. Your contributions to Ted’s last days were above and beyond the call of duty.

A memorial service will be celebrated Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Mount Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Alzheimer’s Association.

