Remodeled home lauded as a land bank success story

MOUNT VERNON — A newly remodeled home that the Knox County Land Bank acquired at 244 Newark Road last August — following a board of revision hearing involving delinquent taxes — will be listed on the local housing market this weekend, Land Bank President Jeff Gottke informed board members Wednesday.

The Land Bank later sold the home and lot to Ben’s Properties, a local company, for about $8,000. The company said it would spend about $100,000 on the remodeling before it is sold, and it will be a moderately priced home “in the 150s ($150,000 range),” he said.

The two-story house, which had suffered fire damage on its second floor but was still structurally intact, is hardly recognizable now, Gottke and several land bank board members noted. Its previous state also included piles of trash and debris that needed removal. The remodeling went even better than expected, with Gottke offering an open house Wednesday afternoon before the land bank meeting.

“The only thing that’s left in there that was there before is the post for the stairs, basically,” Gottke said.

The home had three bedrooms and one full bath; a new addition to the back has added another full bath. A new bedroom was added downstairs after upstairs bedrooms were enlarged by knocking out walls. Boardmember Tyler Griffith, a local Realtor, toured the home and liked all of its features, what he called “more of a modern layout” that includes an open kitchen area “with plenty of breakfast bar” space.

“It looks great,” Griffith said.

Gottke offered that the former dilapidated, damaged and tax-delinquent home was acquired to give a new owner a nice home that will go back onto the property tax paying rolls, once Ben’s Properties has completed the sale. It is located in an advantageous part of Mount Vernon that is close to the Mount Vernon Industrial Park as well as Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

“It is textbook what we do,” Gottke said of the remodeling project.

In other action, during an acquisitions update, Gottke said the land bank has received, for the first time, a substantial donation from the Ariel Foundation, $135,000, which will be used to purchase two properties that the land bank said have had a history of blight as well as police calls associated with them. He plans to close on the purchase of both properties next week. Both properties have involved evictions, he said.

One property is a multi-unit building at 517 East Burgess Street, which Gottke said would likely be demolished and its lot sold at a later time. Since 2018, the dilapidated property has received 99 police calls — as well as notice of EPA violations and property maintenance calls, he said. The other property, at 807 North Mulberry Street, is a duplex. The land bank will be deciding soon what to do with the property, Gottke said.

Land bank members also discussed the status of the land bank-owned former Shellmar property, a 27-acre industrial site that has been on the market but which Gottke said has received no offers — outside of an inquiry about using it as a Go-Kart track. The land bank has been working with Kleingers Group architects of Westerville on concepts, which currently involve creating a new road into the property for access. The property has been accessed from Madison Street.

The current concept also involves splitting the property into eight industrial lots, ranging in size from 2 acres to about 3.7 acres. Two lots or more could also be purchased together, and construction of warehouse buildings ranging in size from 10,000 to 30,000 would be optimal, Gottke said. Gottke added that the land bank could explore the idea of constructing a building to certain specifications in order to entice buyers, but that would entail taking on debt. Land bank board member Brian Ball said a new road might best be served by building it on the part of the property where a former levee was located, and then connecting it to other nearby streets. Griffith said areas to be worked out include parking requirements, and a road on the property large and wide enough for big trucks to turn around in.