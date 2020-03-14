MVPD to make changes

MOUNT VERNON – Due to the recent concerns about the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) The Mount Vernon Police Department is instituting the following procedural changes.

These changes are being made after much consideration and in accordance with Federal, State and local guidelines about the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These changes are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The procedural changes may be adjusted as the situation dictates, and new information is received.

No calls for service will go unanswered. All Calls for service will still be addressed in the appropriate manner, after the screening process.

• Persons calling the Police non-emergency line and 911 lines will be asked a series of basic health and the nature of the call questions. The answers to these questions will dictate the type of response.

• Calls not requiring a physical response to the scene of an incident may be handled via phone call if possible.

• Officers responding to calls that require an in-person response will be directed not to enter private residences or enclosed spaces if it is not necessary to address the incident.

• Complainants will be requested to meet the Officers outside. (weather permitting)

• Officers may arrive on calls wearing personal protective equipment as necessary.

• Background checks and fingerprinting will be suspended.

• Found and abandoned property will not be picked up. With the exception of items that could pose a public safety hazard.

• Access to the interior work areas of the Police Department will be strictly limited to Employees and essential persons only.

• All tours and PR events are canceled.

• K-9 appearances, visits and requested searches are suspended.

• The Plaza building lobby will remain open, but all business will be conducted at the lobby window if at all possible.

• Loitering in and around the Plaza building will not be allowed.

• It is requested that any business that can be handled by phone or email be done so in that manner.

Any questions regarding the above listed procedural changes should be directed to the Police Department via e-mail mvpd@mountvernonohio.org or via phone at (740) 397-2222.

