Jail, courts restricting visitors

MOUNT VERNON — Local courts and the Knox County Jail have announced policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Vernon Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher issued a temporary order limiting court visits.

The order applies to the court on the third floor of the municipal building at 5 North Gay Street, effective March 13.

Only attorneys, parties (plaintiff and defendant), victims and media will be allowed in the courtroom for hearings. Witnesses will be asked to wait outside the building or on another floor until notified.

Individuals experiencing illness are advised not to come to the courthouse.

Attorneys, parties or victims who are or have been ill should contact the court ahead of time for a continuance (a rescheduling of the hearing or trial).

Additional questions will be asked of visitors by court security and staff about whether or not they have been ill. If yes, the court will give a continuance or make other accommodations if the business is with the clerk’s office.

Individuals may choose not to answer the question but will not be allowed to remain on the third floor.

Attorneys, parties or victims may object on the record in court or in writing to the temporary restriction of courtroom access. Objections will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

This order will stay in effect until lifted by the court.

Juvenile and Probate Court

Knox County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Jay Nixon issued a temporary order limiting personnel access and enacting precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 virus concerns, effective March 13 until further notice.

Courthouse access will generally be limited to parties to the case (plaintiff and defendant), parents or custodians, court-appointed guardians, victims and necessary witnesses. The judge may also grant access to other persons with expressed permission.

Additional questions will be asked by court security about whether a visitor is or has been ill. If yes, or if they decline to answer, the visitor may be denied entrance at the discretion of the judge.

Individuals wishing to file documents with the clerk shall be given limited access and proceed directly to the clerk’s office to conclude their business as quickly as possible.

All persons entering the courthouse shall wash their hands with water and soap in the first-floor entrance bathroom.

In the courthouse, individuals shall generally practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from each other when possible.

Continuance (rescheduling of a hearing or trial) may be granted upon motion by the plaintiff, defendant or the court for illness or other reasons.

Accommodations will be made when possible for individuals affected by the order. Attorneys, parties or victims may also make an oral or written objection on the record to the restriction imposed by this temporary order.

Knox County Jail

The Knox County Jail has suspended in-person visits and jail programs, effective March 12 until further notice.

Using information provided by the Ohio Department of Health, additional medical-related questions will be asked of inmates upon intake and booking, and followed up as needed.

There will be more intense monitoring of people for signs of a fever or illness, according to Sheriff David Shaffer. There are also a limited number of isolation cells to separate individuals with illness from the general jail population if needed.

Behavioral Healthcare Partners and Freedom Center employees will continue their services in the jail and be routinely checked for fever or other symptoms.

“The jail facility is a closed environment and the introduction of infected persons could severely impact operations, both those incarcerated and those who watch over them are at risk for airborne infection,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page acknowledged.

“Jail staff is using information provided by Knox Public Health and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to coordinate best practice procedures,” the post reads.

Shaffer asserted that the medical staff will continue to monitor inmates and deputies for any health-related issues and take action if needed.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @