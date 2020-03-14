MOUNT VERNON — Guy Edward Skillman, 67, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. Ed was born June 9, 1952, in Mount Vernon, to his late parents John and Reta (Rice) Skillman.

Ed graduated from Whitehall High School in Columbus and attended The Ohio State University. In 1969 Ed was part of two O.C.C. Championship teams at Whitehall, football and baseball. He was scouted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and watched every game of the season. He even loved watching classic Ohio State games. Ed enjoyed golfing with friends and his two sons. As his kids and grandkids were growing up he went to dance recitals, track meets, football, baseball, basketball and soccer games, musicals, wrestling and whatever they were involved in, including some things he didn’t quite understand. His final resting place will be at the former Tomahawk Golf Course, now The Kokosing Nature Preserve, where he spent most of his time in the woods. Ed was well known for his sense of humor.

Many of you that knew Ed well would know that he would not have liked calling hours or a funeral. We as his family are honoring his wishes. However, we would like to thank his many longtime friends who have stayed in touch and continued to have conversations, raise an occasional beer, watch a game, and maintain valuable friendships. Those are the things that remained important to Ed after his retirement and subsequent illness. He was a private person and didn’t share himself with too many… we were privileged to have him and will miss him, especially at the holidays.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynette (Auskings) Skillman; children, Trisha (Aaron) Clark, Shane (Erin) Skillman, Brett (Jessica) Skillman; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Drew (Melissa) Skillman; sisters, Susan (Dr. Ron) Haudenschilt, Jackie (Ron) Walters, Jennifer (Bret) Brovard; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County; https.//www.hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org/support-us/donate-to-hnco#.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.