Do you feel Ohio’s response to the coronavirus epidemic has been appropriate, and why?

“It is a little over the top. Be careful; wash your hands.” Jan Hayden, Howard

“The whole of America is doing good. When you think about everything going on, we have the flu and everything else. They say they don’t have the tests yet. Well, it takes a little time but they’re going to come through. We’re very lucky to live in this country.” Renate Miller, Fredericktown

“I think it’s been appropriate to an extent, but I think the public is getting a little bit out of hand, you know what I’m saying? I think they’re panicking. That will happen. We just need to stay calm and wash our hands.” Sherry Tiller, Mount Vernon

“I would have to say yes. I think taking basic precautions is pretty reasonable. I mean, under the circumstances, it’s a worldwide issue.” Bob Campbell, Utica

“Better safe than sorry so I guess it’s OK. The kids are loving it because they’re going to be out of school. (No more than) 100 people in a gathering, I think I was about there in (a grocery) line. I just pray that it’s hype. They’re talking about it doubling every week now but should reach its peak in May. We can just pray that it washes its way through like everything else has and doesn’t end up with being boarded up and bread lines.” Ellis Adkins, Mount Vernon

“I think it’s a good the way they’re handling it. It’s better to be ahead of the game.” Rod Chrisman, Wahonding

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews