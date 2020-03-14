City implements a policy of social distancing

MOUNT VERNON — With a national state of emergency in place over the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Vernon will continue to offer services as always, but not necessarily as usual.

Departments will be taking steps to reduce people-to-people contact where possible. That may include more business being done over the phone, restricted access to some areas of public buildings, and curtailing large gatherings. The changes will affect city hall, Mount Vernon Police and Mount Vernon Fire Department, as well as all other city departments.

Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said the measures are mostly precautionary.

Public tours of buildings are canceled. The fire department will limit visitors to the building’s breezeway; MVPD’s training room will not be used for large gatherings, and anyone with city businesses is being asked to do so over the phone, if possible.

MVPD Chief Robert Morgan said officers will be doing investigations, including interviews, outside residences whenever possible. To limit public contact, some minor calls will be handled over the phone.

Also, dispatchers may ask incoming calls if anyone at the home is sick. It will not stop the police response, Morgan said. Morgan said officers will be maintaining a safe distance of six feet when possible. Cruisers will also be wiped down and disinfected.

“Our goal is to keep our officers healthy so they can continue to respond,” Morgan said.

Morgan noted that the police department cannot enforce quarantines, as it is currently voluntary. As long as the quarantine is voluntary police can’t make someone stay in their homes, even if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire and EMS response will also continue to respond to all calls. Walk-ins to the station will be limited to the lobby area, and it is preferred that anyone with an emergency have the MVFD to come to them. School tours have been canceled, and the firehouse will be closed to the public, including the families of personnel.

‘EMS riders’ — persons training to be EMTs going on live emergency runs to get experience — will cease.

Dzik said the city is stressing that anyone with business at the city hall calls in before coming in. City workers will work with callers to see if what needs to be done can be done over the phone.

City hall will also be working with its custodial contractor to use a fogging technique that will kill germs and lay down a chemical that will continue to kill germs for three to four weeks. City workers who are sick will be encouraged to stay home.

Dzik said the city is looking at whether working from home is a viable option that still ensures the city’s services continue.

Mayor Matt Starr said planning for upcoming city events is still going forward as scheduled. These include the Memorial Day parade, First Friday Events and July 4 celebration.

Starr stressed that the city government and commerce will continue to operate.

“Businesses are still open, planning is ongoing for our events,” Starr said.

Streets The Gambier and South Main Street intersection is fully signalized and up and running, Streets Superintendent Tom Hinkle said. The poles were up and traffic lights switched back on Thursday evening. The large luminary lights atop the poles will be installed at a later date. Hinkle said the city finally received the poles about three weeks ago. However, only three of the four poles were delivered; a fourth pole was accidentally delivered to Mount Vernon that was actually part of another order for someone else. The supplier was able to locate the right pole and ship it to the city. The streets department has been repairing several catch basins around town. These have been damaged due to several different factors. Hinkle noted that a catch basin at West Lamartine and North Main had its concrete surface fractured by heavy truck traffic, which also crushed the basin’s street opening. Another, on Monroe and Sandusky, had a leaking pipe that carried away the soil and in turn created a sinkhole; these usually aren’t detected until the road surface is so undermined that the asphalt collapses. An older catch basin that used a stacked block method has failed due to the blocks moving over time. The blocks in these types of catch basins were often set by hand with no mortar, Hinkle said. City Engineer Brian Ball reported work will resume next week on the Newark Road sidewalk project. Work will start at Ames Street and head north. Driveways will be completed first, with sidewalks to be poured later. The concrete has a seven day cure period. Traffic will be back to one-lane during construction. Utilities A valve on the Belmont Street water line project was repaired, avoiding a boil advisory for a large stretch of Sandusky Street. Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf said the new line may be ready for service taps next week. The taps will not require a boil advisory, but there will be a short interruption of service. Two hydrants at Shalimar Drive, and Woodlake and Coshocton Avenue, that were taken out in traffic crashes have been replaced. Police reports have been obtained and the responsible party’s insurance will be billed for the repairs, Orndorf said. The water department offices will be closed for training on March 24 – 25.

Nick Sabo