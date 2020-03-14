Bonhomie Acres continues tradition

FREDERICKTOWN — The ways of making maple syrup has stayed the same for hundreds of years. And one local family has been doing it for generations.

Bonhomie Acres in Fredericktown can trace their syrup-making legacy all the way back to the 1800s, with the current process being handled by the fifth generation. Many of the trees on the farm have been tapped for at least the last 80 years, and Dan Brown, owner and operator of Bonhomie Acres alongside his family, thinks it has been going on long before that with many of the trees being over 200 years old.

It comes down to a simple process of removing excess water from the sap and this requires one basic step – boiling. But to get to that step, you first have to tap the trees to extract the maple sap.

The ideal temperature for tapping the tree is when they have cold nights and warmish days — but not too warm because after the trees start to bud, their tapping season is over. The flex in the temperature makes the ideal weather for tapping. The right conditions, he said, is right about 35 to 40 degrees.

“If we have stormy weather, that’s even better,” Dan Brown said. “When the temperature is moving up and down, that’s even better. So February this year was just pretty much ideal sugar making weather.”

February had storms just about every week and the weather was pretty much unsettled, which, according to Dan Brown, makes ideal conditions to make maple syrup in. And he said the winters don’t affect their production except to tell them when they need to start tapping. If they have a warmer December or January, their tapping season will start sooner. But, he said, they can also have a warm winter and not have such a good season. To have a bad season, or a short season, Dan Brown said that it needs to warm up for about 10 consecutive days, which can cause the trees to bud.

“The sap is very perishable,” he said. “It will begin to spoil in a matter of hours (if it’s too warm). If it’s cold, you know, if it’s below 40, 36/38 degrees, you have a little bit of time before it begins to spoil. But if it’s 60 degrees, it pretty much spoils that same day. To have cool sap is a good thing as far as making quality syrup.”

The typical season when they tap can last anywhere between 4 to 6 weeks on average, but it’s all dependent on the weather. But, he said, just like the temperature, how long the season lasts, or when it starts, can be very unpredictable. He said that they can’t predict how their season will go because of how unpredictable things can get.

“Some people will not tap by the weather. They will tap by the calendar,” he said. “So if you’re not willing to tap a year like this early in February, you can miss a lot of the season.”

After tapping and getting the sap, it’s time to turn it into syrup. The process of turning sap into syrup has been unchanged since the Native Americans did the same thing. At Bonhomie Acres, they use two techniques the help them process the sap. They have a reverse osmosis machine and an evaporator.

“It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup,” Kelly Brown said.

Once that sap is collected, they first run it through a reverse osmosis machine to filter out most of the water. Dan Brown explained that after the reverse osmosis they run the sap through the evaporator, which can process around 1,600 to 1,700 gallons of sap an hour. That will usually make them about 30 to 35 gallons of syrup per hour. But the time it takes and the amount made all depends on the equipment that is used.

“If you don’t use reverse osmosis, on a rig this size,” he said motioning to his evaporator, “you might get two to three gallons an hour out of it. So the reverse osmosis is an energy-saving thing and also an efficiency thing.”

Dan Brown said that making maple syrup is a very sustainable thing since you can tap trees for hundreds of years and it’s one of nature’s gifts. Maple syrup has been designated as a superfood because it’s filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Kelly Brown said that it’s an easily digested sugar that can be added into the diet.

Dan Brown said that he grew up watching his father make maple syrup and he would be surprised if his family didn’t.

“It’s as much an art as it is a science. It’s just kind of a craft thing,” Dan Brown said. “It’s a unique business. It’s a unique food. It’s just something that we enjoy making and being able to share with the public.”

While he didn’t want to say how much syrup they make each year, he did say they have about 40-45 different places where their syrup is sold. Most are local markets in Ohio.