COLUMBUS — Alice Kaikow Polakoff Beckholt was born Aug. 7, 1941, in New York City and passed away in the Medical City Las Colinas ICU, on March 9, 2020, surrounded by her children and husband. She lived in New York City until she was 14, at which time she moved with her family to Granite Springs, New York, in northern Westchester County. She was the daughter of educators.

She was pre-deceased by her mother, Mary Katz Kaikow, who was a middle school teacher, and her father, Julius Kaikow, who was a professor of geography at the City University of New York. Her older sister, Susan Kaikow Schulman, who pre-deceased her, was a professor at the Rockland County Community College.

Alice chose to go into nursing, a profession for which her temperament and skills were eminently suited. She graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in psychology, and later earned a BSN degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington, as well as an MS degree in women’s health from Texas Women’s University. The culmination of her career was becoming a CNS (Clinical Nurse Specialist) while working at the Columbus Health Department in Columbus, Ohio, where she was employed for 23 years in the STD Clinic, a position from which she retired in February 2017.

She touched many lives throughout her nursing career and in her personal life. She never met a stranger and was beloved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her three children, Katherine Polakoff of Dallas, TX, Michael Polakoff of Irving, TX, Matthew (Cathy) Polakoff of Coppell, TX, her grandson, Alexander Polakoff, who was the joy of her life, and by her goddaughter, Chika Mora. She is also survived by her husband, Kenneth Beckholt, who was privileged to share her life from the moment they met at a performance of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, in Dallas, in 1989. They married on Feb. 3, 1990, in Irving, TX and moved that spring to Columbus, where they resided at the time of her death.

She is also survived by her sister’s children, nephew, Stuart (Susan Waters) Schulman of South Orange, NJ and her niece, Wendy Schulman (Kieran) Spelman of New City, NY.

Alice loved to read, attend classical music concerts, and travel with Ken to many places in the US and overseas, including numerous trips to Europe, as well as visiting Israel for the 50th anniversary of its founding and visiting her daughter Katherine in Okinawa. Their last overseas trip was to Europe in 2017 and took them to Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of a sharing service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery, Fredericktown.

