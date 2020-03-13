Upcoming road closures scheduled

MOUNT VERNON – Beginning Monday, March 16, SR 229 will be closed to traffic between US 36 and US 62 near Rutledge Road while ODOT crews replace a culvert.

Estimated completion: Friday, March 27, weather permitting

Detour: State Route 229 to US 62 to US 36 to State Route 229 and reverse

* * *

Beginning Monday, March 16, the intersection of Perry/Bishop Road and US 36 will be closed while ODOT crews replace a culvert.

US 36 will remain open to traffic with intermittent lane closures

Estimated completion: Friday, March 19, weather permitting

Detour for Perry Road: Sycamore Road to Simmons Church Road to US 36

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews