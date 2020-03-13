Official lauds move of polling location

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, joined by election director Kim Horn, Ohio Eastern Star Home Chief Executive Officer Michele Engelbach and board of elections deputy director Scott Howard, held a press conference at the Ohio Eastern Star Home about the state’s action to change voting locations.

“I sent out the order Monday following the governor’s declaration of a public health emergency,” LaRose said. “We should protect the health and safety of Ohio’s senior citizens by removing polling locations from senior resident facilities.”

The Eastern Star Home was one of 143 different polling locations that had to relocate due to LaRose’s order on Monday to remove polling locations from retirement living or senior care facilities due to their susceptibility to the coronavirus. Residents of Mount Vernon’s 3-A, 3-B, 3-C, 4-A and 4-B precincts will now vote at the Mount Vernon Academy Dining Hall, 751 Fairgrounds Road.

“As election officials tend to do they rose to the occasion,” LaRose said about the challenge of finding a new poll location with only eight days before election day.

He said the next steps were to notify the community about the location change. The different offices are using their social media accounts and partnering with community organizations whose cause is to advocate to voters. Many counties are sending out notifications by mail. At Ohio Eastern Star, there is a sign posted on the main entry door stating that there as been a change in location and provides a handout with a map to the new location.

“It will be safe to come out and vote on election day,” LaRose said. “A polling location is not a mass gathering like governor DeWine and Ohio Department of Health have banned.”

The polling places will be a clean environment where the machines will be wiped down and handwashing will be observed, LaRose said. It will be a safe place for both the voters and the poll workers.

Horn and LaRose both emphasized the need for more poll workers in the community. Persons who are not working because of this emergency and college students who have had classes either canceled or move online can sign up to be poll workers. LaRose said this is a way to make a difference and give back.

“We’re always looking (for poll workers,)” Horn said.

“We’ve been having an active conversation about the concerns relating to the coronavirus for several weeks now,” LaRose said. “So going back, two and a half weeks ago when early voting started in Ohio, I’ve been saying if you’re concerned about this, if you’re part of the vulnerable population make sure to cast your vote by mail.”

He continues to say that normally absentee ballots either have to be postmarked by the Monday before voting or turned in at the election office. To make it easier to turn in a ballot, LaRose has asked the counties to provide a curbside drop-off. In Knox County, curbside drop-off will be available at the High Street entrance of the county service center. LaRose encouraged those who are still concerned about going to polling locations to vote early if possible with early voting happening until Monday.

He also addressed the question of polling locations in school buildings saying that they are safe to vote in and are ideal polling locations due to the ease of parking and ADA accessibility.

“I have every confidence that at 6:30 on Tuesday morning, when the polls open, that voters will be well informed about where they are to go and vote,” said LaRose, “and that poll workers will be ready to conduct a safe and healthy environment but also one where every Ohioan can have their voice heard.”

Engelbach said they, at Eastern Star, started to look at the precautions that needed to be taken by visitors and started the conversation about the election. She said she did not want to put the residents at risk by providing a voting location at the home.

“When we heard about the first confirmed case in Ohio, it was a race to see who was going to call who,” Engelbach said. The residents will still be able to conduct an early vote.

“We have a responsibility to look out for one another,” LaRose said. “We just want to make sure we are protecting our senior Ohioans.”

