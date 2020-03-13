MVFD closes firehouse to public

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Fire Department is taking steps to protect first responders in order to continue to serve our community in the best capacity available.

MVFD will continue our normal service of taking 911 emergency calls. If you have an emergency, please call 911. If you do come to the firehouse, and staff are in the building, you will be met in the lobby. It is best to call 911.

Effective immediately and until further notice, MVFD have closed the firehouse to outside groups using our training room, firehouse tours, and the public (including our family visitors). Scheduled events have been cancelled.

Up to date information can be found at the CDC website of www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

Questions that cannot be answered by the website, MVFD can be reached at the business office during work hours at 740-393-9515. You may also call the Health Department at 740-392-2200 ext. 2051.

