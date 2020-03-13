Municipal Court limits visits

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher issued a temporary order limiting court visits in response to the COVID-19 virus concerns.

The order applies to the court on the third floor of the municipal building at 5 North Gay Street, effective Mar. 13.

Only attorneys, parties (plaintiff and defendant), victims and media will be allowed in the courtroom for hearings. Witnesses will be asked to wait outside the building or on another floor until notified.

Individuals experiencing illness are advised not to come to the courthouse.

Attorneys, parties or victims who are or have been ill should contact the court ahead of time for a continuance (a rescheduling of the hearing or trial).

Additional questions will be asked of visitors by court security and staff about whether or not they have been ill. If yes, the court will give a continuance or make other accommodations if the business is with the Clerk’s Office.

Individuals may choose not to answer the question but will not be allowed to remain on the third floor.

Attorneys, parties or victims may object on the record in court or in writing to the temporary restriction of courtroom access. Objections will be considered on a case by case basis.

This order will stay in effect until lifted by the court.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @