Mount Vernon proposes 2 options for College Township fire, EMS

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon has presented College Township with two options for fire and EMS coverage.

The proposals, obtained by the News in a public records request, give two scenarios: A fully staffed station in College Township, or one with part-time staffing. The full-time staffing option — with Mount Vernon Fire firefighters at the station around the clock every day of the year — is estimated at $425,892.94 for the first year, with increases in successive years related to staff costs, and will require living quarters for up to five staff.

The second option, in which MVFD would respond to emergencies from “the location it deems most beneficial to its overall response area,” is estimated at $280,000. The second option may include temporary staffing of College Township’s fire station, and would still require renovations to the station to provide living quarters for as many as three firefighters. College Township would be responsible for the construction of the living quarters.

The proposals were prepared by Mount Vernon Safety-Services Director Rick Dzik as a follow-up to a request by College Township Trustees. College Township Fire/EMS (CTFD) is currently running at a deficit, with only about $340,000 a year in revenues vs. more than $500,000 in expenditures.

Trustees are looking at several options, including a levy in November, as well as budget cuts. They are further seeking help from the Ohio Auditor’s Office through an audit of the department.

Dzik said the two options differ most in terms of how long staff would remain at the CTFD station. Option one would see the CTFD station “staffed indefinitely,” Dzik said, but option two would likely see the station without staff in two to three years. That’s because MVFD still plans to build a satellite station in the area of Coshocton Avenue, Dzik said, and the finances of option two better reflect staff stationed at the Coshocton Avenue location responding to emergencies in College Township and Gambier.

Under both options, MVFD would be the lead agency responsible for responding to emergencies in College Township’s coverage area. They would be the first paged out in the event of a fire, crash or medical emergency. College Township will be responsible for maintaining the CTFD firehouse as well as one medical squad, one grass fire truck and one engine/rescue vehicle. They will also be responsible for radio equipment.

Also under both options, the CTFD staff could be called on to respond to an emergency outside College Township if other MVFD units are unable to respond, Dzik said.

In both options, MVFD would support a Kenyon College student auxiliary program “as long as there is interest in the program from college students (and) does not adversely affect the operations of the” MVFD. MVFD will be responsible for fire inspections, including Kenyon College. Dzik said the extra inspections could mean MVFD will need to hire a second inspector.

College Township Trustee Doug McLarnan said all of the trustees have yet to sit down and discuss the proposals. He said he sees trustees holding a public hearing on the issue at a future date.

“We have a lot of questions,” McLarnan said. “We will compile a list and meet with our legal council, which is the (Knox County) prosecutor, and I anticipate another public meeting.”

McLarnan said the township is “still moving forward on many fronts” when it comes to CTFD’s future.

“Our question still is, how are we going to make the services (CTFD) provides solvent?” he said.