Man, woman sentenced for property crimes

MOUNT VERNON — At the Knox County Common Pleas Court, criminal offenses where the offender and victim are known to each other or otherwise share a relationship are not uncommon.

On Thursday, two were sentenced to community control for property crimes in which the victims were friends and family to the defendants.

Stephen Deshong, 34, Columbus, appeared in court for a fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property charge with regards to a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend.

Deshong and Public Defender John Dankovich explained that although Deshong acknowledged that he should not have taken the car, it “wasn’t a full-on theft.”

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Derr confirmed that Deshong and his girlfriend shared the vehicle but Deshong’s girlfriend is the owner.

Deshong’s girlfriend had prepared to make a statement but was unable to appear in court because she was barred from entering the courthouse following to the court’s new visitor policy. The policy limits the number of people in the courtroom in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dankovich reported that she might not have thought to let the security know that she was a victim, whom Judge Richard Wetzel said should be allowed to enter.

Considering the circumstances, Wetzel accepted the defense’s explanation of the offending incident sans the victim statement.

Wetzel sentenced Deshong to two years of community control and ordered a refund of the $250 bond, which Deshong’s girlfriend paid for.

Wetzel noted that Deshong has had several offenses in the past and urged him to take the opportunity to turn his life around or “sooner or later you are going to get one (charge) that is serious.”

In another case of familial tension, Danielle Davidson, 21, Mount Vernon, appeared in court for a fourth-degree felony trespass and first-degree misdemeanor petty theft case.

Davidson had stolen $600 from four victims who lived together; one of whom is Davidson’s family member, according to Derr.

Derr stated that Davidson was given the chance to pay back the amount but had only returned $250 and showed “no regard to the victims the entire time.”

Dankovich argued that Davidson did have regard for the victims; however, she is indigent and had difficulty paying back the full amount.

Davidson is willing to pay restitution and understands “this is a debt she could end up going to jail for,” according to Dankovich.

Davidson reported in open court that she has a one-year-old child and is in the process of splitting up with the child’s father.

“You’re in a vulnerable place,” Wetzel said to Davidson after hearing from both sides.

Wetzel noted that if sentenced to community control, compliance with the sanction is important especially in Davidson’s case because she could end up losing custody of her child if she allows one charge to lead to the next.

“(Then) Children’s Services are involved and it’s out of the court’s hands,” cautioned Wetzel.

Davidson was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay restitution to the victims for the rest of the stolen $600.