MOUNT VERNON — JoAnne Yoakam, 85, of Mount Vernon passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services originally scheduled for March 20 are being postponed at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the Central Christian Church.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements for the Yoakam family.

To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.