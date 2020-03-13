East Knox board preps for changes

HOWARD — With the recent announcement of an extended spring break by Ohio Government Mike DeWine on Thursday afternoon, all talks were on how East Knox schools were moving forward at the Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

“Life as we know it is about to change,” Steve Larcomb, East Knox superintendent said. In regards to this change, Larcomb is preparing an operation plan to put in place that he will release on the school’s website and Facebook page tomorrow afternoon. The plan will include information regarding classwork, building use and staff information.

“If there’s no school, there’s no sports,” he said. “Our kids are getting cheated out of their spring (season), especially our seniors. It’s extremely unfortunate but it’s not left in our decision making and if it were, I don’t think it would be any different at this point.

“But I am pleased that the governor took the bull by the horns and made a decision.”

Larcomb said for now spring break will stay in place but plans may change depending on how things progress in the coming weeks and that things, including the operation plan, are subject to change.

“It’s all unknown to us,” Matt Schwartz, board president, said. “So, I think you guys are doing the best you can.”

Larcomb said they will do what they can, for as many as they can, and for as long as they can.

In regards to the upcoming construction project, the board passed several resolutions. They approved a resolution authoring the retention

