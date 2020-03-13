Centerburg suspends spring sports events

CENTERBURG — Following Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement that schools will be closed beginning Monday and remain that way until April 3, the Centerburg athletic department announced that spring sports will be suspended “until further notice” in a tweet Thursday evening.

“After tomorrow all athletic related activities are postponed until further notice,” the tweet said. “This includes practices, games, open gyms, off season weightlifting, winter sports banquets, and anything else athletic related being held at our facilities.”

Centerburg offers baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field in the spring.

Those sports were not the only ones affected by the events of Thursday. The OHSAA announced the postponement of all winter tournaments. Junior Donnell Marshall was scheduled to compete in the Division III state wrestling tournament this weekend.

“I’ve met with all the spring coaches and the football coach (Andy Colella) and I’ve communicated in some form or fashion with all the other coaches what would happen if we had to close,” Centerburg athletic director Rich Porter said. “Obviously, the wrestling coach (Brian Wetzel) and Donnell are disappointed that he’s not going to be able to wrestle this weekend. The spring coaches are disappointed.”

Porter is living in a state of flux at the moment. The school and its athletic teams will be taking their queues from DeWine. When the bans are lifted, play will resume.

“I’ve had morning meetings or phone calls with my superintendent pretty much every day this week,” Porter said. “Our direction from him was that it was business as usual. Then, once we received notice that schools were going to close, then everything would be shut down completely.

“My understanding is that things will be reevaluated April 3. At that time a decision will be made. A lot of what we do will be based on what’s going on with the virus.”

The Mount Vernon athletic department tweeted Thursday that Saturday’s boys volleyball scrimmage will happen, but without spectators.

Northmor athletics announced via Twitter that practices and scrimmages “will continue until further notice.”

Spring sports were scheduled to begin March 28.

