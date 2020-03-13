MOUNT VERNON — Alice Wahlenmaier Cullers of Mount Vernon peacefully passed away March 10, 2020, at 11:05 p.m. in the presence of her loving family.

The visitation has been cancelled.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Father Mark J. Hammond as the Celebrant. Alice will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Jim, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Mount Vernon.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alice W. Cullers.