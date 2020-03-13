911 addresses coronavirus protocols

MOUNT VERNON — In a meeting with Knox County Commissioners Thursday, the county 911 program’s operations manager, Laura Webster, discussed changes in how 911 dispatchers are now handling protocol for health-related questions for callers, which may involve the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Normally during a caller interrogation, after the caller has confirmed his or her address and phone number, dispatchers go through a checklist of questions that asks them if they are sick. If the caller says yes, he or she is asked if they have been outside the country during the past three or four weeks.

Now that protocol has been expanded, Webster said. Callers who say they are sick are now also asked if they have a fever, respiratory illness, a cough, difficulty breathing such as shortness of breath, and other health-related symptoms. Many 911 callers are known to say they have shortness of breath; however, that in combination with a fever would be more indicative of a possible coronavirus case. Answers to the expanded health-related questions better prepare emergency responders to wear personal protective equipment when they arrive at a location, she added.

Commissioner Teresa Bemiller said nasal and mouth swabs for coronavirus testing are sent to the state Department of Health. Lab results are being prioritized for return within one day. Bemiller, who attended a community update and preparedness meeting Thursday with county health officials, said one of the important things that came out of the meeting was that several individuals who reside in Knox County, and are currently under self-quarantine, have shown no symptoms related to coronavirus.

That includes a group of Mount Vernon Nazarene University faculty, parents and students who returned from Italy, March 4, after a 12-day trip, with eight of the 28 on the trip residing in Knox County. Those eight are under self-quarantine through March 19, with their two-week window of home isolation about halfway over, Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller confirmed Thursday. So far, they are doing well and none has shown symptoms, she said. Lisa Dudgeon, Knox Public Health’s director of nursing, is now in contact with the eight returnees twice daily. The other 20 on the trip, mostly MVNU students, were asked to stay in daily contact with their county health departments.

However, Commissioner Bill Pursel said his understanding is that at least one person who is self-quarantined in Knox County has been tested for COVID-19, with those results not yet known. Miller said she can confirm that one county resident, who was not part of the Italy trip, went to a private health provider for possible testing. But Miller added that the case did not involve Knox Public Health. She also said her understanding is that the individual had not traveled out of the country.

Miller offered a Facebook Live video presentation Thursday evening and answered questions. When asked how many tests kits the state Department of Health has for COVID-19, she said to her knowledge it is about 300. But two Ohio-based laboratory testing companies, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, have developed their coronavirus tests. Prioritized first for testing are individuals with related symptoms, she added.

Other actions taken Thursday by commissioners Teresa Bemiller, Thom Collier and Bill Pursel include:

•Presented a Resolution of Appreciation to Paty Steward, who has served Knox County for 15 years as a Knox County 911 dispatcher. Steward, who is moving back to the Cleveland area, began her emergency calls career in 1973 in Kent, Ohio, before the days of 911 dispatching — when calls were routed to her home after she had left work for the day, Webster said. Steward has served on the county’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team, and on the Loss Team handling incidents involving suicides and traumatic deaths. “We are definitely going to have a void to fill,” Webster said.

•Approved a $1.92 million contract with GreenHeart Companies, LLC, of Boardman, Ohio to construct a 7,600 square-feet Family and Children’s Resource Center, which follows the bid award that was approved in late January. The family center will be located next to the Children’s Resource Center at 17606 Coshocton Ave. It will be managed by The Village Network, providing individual and group therapy and counseling, as well as family counseling. It will be a day-use facility only, with two classrooms, office spaces and meeting rooms. The CRC, which opened more than 20 years ago, is a 12-bed residential treatment and foster care facility for youths ages 12 and up. Oversight is provided by the county Department of Job and Family Services. The family center project should break ground by late spring once stormwater permit details are worked out with the City of Mount Vernon, county Administrator Jason Booth said.

•Issued their support for Stanley and Anna Williams of Graham Road in Mount Vernon, and Greg and Beverly Miller of Blanchard Road in Howard, to apply for participation in the state’s Local Agricultural Easement Program. The farm preservation program provides funding for farmers who agree to set aside portions of their farmland for farming purposes in perpetuity — even upon sale of the farm.

