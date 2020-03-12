Tragedy Into Triumph cancelled

MOUNT VERNON — Following guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Knox Public Health, Tragedy Into Triumph, scheduled on the campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, March 17-19, has been cancelled.

This decision is a preventative measure to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 to the campus community as well as Mount Vernon and Knox County communities.

“This certainly is not our desire, but it is our responsibility to adhere to the recommendations of our health and government officials and to everyone safe,” said Rev. Wendell Brown, founder of Tragedy Into Triumph. “We have already set the dates for next year, March 16-18, 2021, and it is our hope that we will be able to offer many of the same speakers at that time.”

For more information on Tragedy Into Triumph, visit www.tn2tsimulcast.org.

