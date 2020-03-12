Obituary

Ted L. Robinson

MOUNT VERNON — Ted L. Robinson, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Altercare North Nursing Home in Newark.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ted L. Robinson.

 

