MOUNT VERNON — Shawn M. Henthorn died unexpectedly at his Brown Township home on Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1969, to the union of Warren D. Henthorn Jr. and Connie Sue Delgouffre.

Shawn graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1987. He served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of SPC E4 as a member of 119th Transportation Battalion. His service included Desert Storm, 1990-91. During his service, he earned the Army Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Somalia), Southwest Asia Service Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge.

Shawn was a machinist employed by Mount Vernon Machine and Tool and, following the acquisition, by Ariel Corporation. He was a 4-H advisor and enjoyed the Knox County Fair fun shows as well as Rough Trucks and the demolition derbies.

A superb mechanic and jack-of-all-trades, Shawn is remembered for always stepping up to help family and friends with projects and volunteering for charity. He loved animals, and his soft heart resulted in a house full of rescued dogs. Shawn enjoyed playing pool, being outdoors and especially hunting with family ever since childhood.

One of Shawn’s greatest joys was riding his Harley-Davidson. He was a member of the Rat Bastards riding club and had traveled with them to Minnesota last summer and was looking forward to a North Carolina trip this year. Motorcycle poker runs were a favorite.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 15 years, Rachel L. Miller; daughters, Toni Knuckles and Jimmi (Justin) Forrest; grandson, Anthony Knuckles; father, Warren and wife Rebecca; sister, Stacy Burgess; brothers, Don (Leslie) Atherton, David Atherton; brothers-in-law, J. Douglas (Ann) Miller, David B. (Theresa) Miller; Aunt Ruth Ann Carper; those who were like brothers, Jeremy Jackson, Rodney Mowery, Mike Haxton, Jeremiah Denuit, Kevin Henthorn; and a long list of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shawn was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Warren and Rowena Henthorn, George and Helen Delgouffre; uncle, Morris Carper; and dear friend, Matt Neighbarger.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. at Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, on Saturday, March 14, followed by a celebration of Shawn’s life from 3-4 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mission K-9 Rescue, P.O. Box 395, Needville, TX 77461-0395.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shawn M. Henthorn.