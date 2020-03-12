School districts share Coronavirus response plans

Centerburg

Read the letter from Centerburg Superintendent Mike Hebenthal.

* * *

Mount Vernon

Read the letter from Mount Vernon Superintendent Bill Seder

* * *

Fredericktown

Mandated Closing Announced

* * *

We will update as more information is made available.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews