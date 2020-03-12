MOUNT VERNON — Lori E. Klingel, 49, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

She was born Aug. 18, 1970, in Mount Vernon, to the late Thomas and Roxanna (Hoar) Watson. Lori enjoyed shopping and traveling to Wheeling to the casino. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family and canine companions.

She is survived by her husband, Kim Klingel; her son, Nicholas Sheets; her stepson, Shawn Klingel; her brothers, Tom and Josh Watson; her sister, Jenny Watson; her nieces, Tomi and Judy Watson; her great-niece, Braelynn; and her canine companions, Bandit and Mya.

In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her stepmother, Debbie Watson, and her beloved canine companions, Cord and Pino.

In keeping with Lori’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private gathering at a later date.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lori E. Klingel.