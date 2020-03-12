Local courts enact new visitor policies

MOUNT VERNON — As of Thursday, Knox County Common Pleas Court has begun implementing new precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Logistics of the policy are still being ironed out and the official policy is yet to be finalized and released.

Visitors to the court are limited to “parties to the case (defendants and plaintiffs)” and their attorneys. Family and friends are asked to wait outside the courthouse. Victims and witnesses are also asked to wait outside the courthouse until they are notified to appear, according to courthouse security.

When asked how witnesses, victims and advocates waiting outside will be notified when they are supposed to appear in court, court security said the details are still a work in progress.

As of now, security suggested people stay in contact with their case’s attorney and wait in their car or otherwise near the courthouse.

Additional questions are to be asked of visitors, including if they have had recent contact with someone who is ill. A small pamphlet with contact to the Knox County Health Department can be provided to individuals by security.

Mount Vernon Municipal Court is also in the process of finalizing and releasing a new policy in response to the virus.

Court Security Tom Brown said that each judge has the right to decide who they allow into their courtroom, so every court may have a slightly different policy.

