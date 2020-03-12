Grassroots movement starts

MOUNT VERNON — A new organization called the Knox Climate Action Coalition met in the basement of the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County Wednesday.

The group met to discuss any topic regarding climate change and how to discuss it with local leaders within the Knox County community.

“The Knox Climate Action Coalition is an organization that is meant to take action on the climate crisis at the local level,” said Eric Helt, the organizer for the group. “Much of what needs changing is actually local. Things like stopping salt spreading on roads, solar power on public buildings, saving topsoil, and much more.”

The group is an open organization that does not have a governing body, which means that even its youngest members or members who don’t have seniority within the group can still have leadership positions within the organization. The group exists to promote the local fight against climate change and the discourse of climate change amongst local politicians and the citizens of Knox County.

“The purpose of the group is to provide support and leadership for groups and individuals who have local climate and environmental issues where changes are necessary for the continued viability of life in Knox County,” said Helt. “Saving Planet Earth is not the goal. Saving Planet Earth is the way.”

The organization views itself as essentially an ice-breaker in current climate change discourse. In the meeting, the coalition discussed what talking to local politicians about climate change might look like and the steps to take when talking to local politicians.

“Our current condition regarding climate change is best described as paralysis, nationally and locally,” said Helt. “Virtually no one is doing anything to prepare for the climate emergency, which is already here. Our job could be viewed as breaking the paralysis.”

The group’s next meeting is April 2 at 7 p.m. at the library.