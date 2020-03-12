Obituary

Frederick ‘Rick’ Matthews

HOWARD — Frederick “Rick” Matthews, 72, of Howard, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Matthews family. Visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.

 

