Drug trafficking leads to indictments against two

MOUNT VERNON — Two Mount Vernon men were indicted Monday by the Knox County grand jury for drug trafficking-related charges following separate law enforcement searches on the same day.

During a probation check March 3, William Horner, 65, Mount Vernon, was found to possess over 22 grams of methamphetamine wrapped inside a bundle of $400 cash, according to Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville. Horner is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

Allen Wheeler, 55, homeless, was pulled over on the same day by Mount Vernon Police due to failure to signal and an unilluminated license plate. During the traffic stop, officers noticed a drug use instrument inside the car in plain view and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle which led to the discovery of drugs, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Derr.

Wheeler was found to possess approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine and 5.8 grams of heroin. Derr said that law enforcement found small baggies in Wheeler’s possession. This, together with $668 cash, led to the belief that the drugs were intended for sale.

Wheeler is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, possession of heroin, a third-degree felony, trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (a meth pipe), a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and no illumination of the rear license plate, a minor misdemeanor.

In a non-drug related incident also on March 3, Michael Glen Leeland Roy Ball, 22, Howard, reportedly broke a window and unlocked the door to enter a Mount Vernon residence uninvited. Ball then proceeded to threaten the occupants, one of whom Ball shared a child with, according to Derr.

Ball is charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, and burglary, a second-degree felony.

The burglary charge was the result of the illegal entry into the residence with the intent to commit a criminal offense.

Derr explained that burglary is a “major misnomer” in Ohio, commonly associated with theft. However, it includes any criminal offense the offender intends to commit by trespassing — in this case, threatening the occupants.

Also indicted by the grand jury was Debra Huff, 53, Mount Vernon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of permitting drug abuse — one for permitting aggravated trafficking of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one for permitting aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Huff was arrested Feb. 24, following the execution of a search warrant at her Mount Vernon residence on Hickory Street. MVPD released a statement that they had been investigating the residence for months due to reported drug activities.

McConville said his office is not ready to release the names of the people who were allegedly trafficking drugs out of Huff’s residence and no additional charges have been filed yet.

Other indictments issued in Monday’s session of the grand jury are: Eric Azbell, 34, Mount Vernon, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; Victoria Rollins, 27, Wheeling, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; Katelan Null, 27, Zanesville, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; Casey Staats, 28, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; Tylor Johnson, 27, Howard, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, an unclassified misdemeanor, and no illumination of rear license plate, a minor misdemeanor; Everett Baughman, 36, Mount Vernon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and failure to file for annual registration, a minor misdemeanor; John Holley, 54, Mount Vernon, failure to provide change of address, a third-degree felony; Raymond Williams, 50, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; Michael Ashcraft, 34, Mount Vernon, failure to provide change of address, a third-degree felony.