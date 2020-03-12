Brown Family Environmental Center cancels programs

GAMBER – With the guidance from recent Kenyon College policy updates, the Brown Family Environmental Center is canceling all public programs and events from March 12, 2020 through Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The Resource Center will remain open to visitors Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

BFEC will make every effort to reschedule programs for later in the spring; however, as the COVID-19 health crisis is an evolving situation, BFEC cannot confirm any details at this time.

BFEC will make email announcements as events are rescheduled. In the meantime, please check the BFEC website for the latest updates.

The well-being of our community is our highest priority, and we encourage everyone to take measures to protect themselves and everyone around them using virus transmission prevention methods recommended by the CDC.

For questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact us at 740-427-5050.

