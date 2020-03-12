Boater education course scheduled for April 11

HOWARD — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources/Watercraft will be offering the Ohio Boating Education Course at the Apple Valley administration building located at 113 Hasbrouck Circle, Howard, from 8 am – 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. There is no cost to attend.

The class covers the fundamentals of state and federal laws concerning safe boating, state-required equipment, watercraft laws, navigation rules of the road, basic safety and risk management, and aids to navigation.

Classes are enhanced with videos, slides, overheads, handouts, and other visual aids.

The Vessel Operating Requirements course is approved by the NASBLA and meets Ohio’s boating education requirement, which became effective Jan. 1, 2000. The law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1982 to complete either a NASBLA-approved boating course or a proficiency examination before operating a boat greater than 10 horsepower. The course also may qualify boaters for a discount on boat owner’s insurance.

Boaters who pass the course will receive a wallet card to show as valid proof of course completion.

To register for the April 11 training, please contact Capt. Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 740-399-3902. The class is limited to the first 40 students.

