Badger’s kids out-fox other entries in ‘recycled’ art

MOUNT VERNON — Four Mount Vernon High School art sculptures made from recyclable materials, and four from Mount Vernon Middle School, were judged Wednesday by members of the Knox County Recycling and Litter Prevention Advisory Committee under the theme of “Wild about Recycling!”

Committee members led by Randy Canterbury, coordinator of the county recycling program, expressed how excited they were to view the colorful animal-themed entries, which were displayed in the large conference room at the Knox County Service Center. And, leave it to a teacher with an awesome animal name — Mount Vernon High School art teacher Deanna Badger — to have students in her Foundation of Art II class do exceptionally well. The red fox her students crafted had a head fashioned from stuffed plastic bags. Legs were made from water bottles with Styrofoam feet. The tail was made from recyclable paper, painted over with Latex paint. Students who worked on the fox art sculpture were Emily Jones, Morgan Jones, Irisa Mithcusson and Ella Parry.

Entries were judged on originality, ‘wow’ factor, complexity and number of recyclables used. Badger’s high school students’ other high-quality entries included a panda bear, penguin and aquatic scene featuring fish. “The kids were bugging their teachers: When are they going to vote?” Canterbury said, adding that winners will have a pizza party. All entries also receive $400 in art supplies for their classrooms. Their recyclable art sculptures will also be displayed at the Brown Family Environmental Center, and later at the Knox County Fairgrounds. Mount Vernon Middle School classes also entered the contest, with the school and its teachers paring down final contest entries to four from a field of 12. Canterbury said the high number of entries showed real enthusiasm for recyclables used as a type of art medium. Rhonda Doup’s first-period students took first place with their highly creative project, “The Tree and the Koala.” It boasted a monkey, squid and giraffe. Canterbury said he hopes the Recycled Materials Sculpture Contest has even more entries next year. It was open to students throughout Knox County. “All of the schools were contacted,” he told advisory committee members. “These (Mount Vernon schools) were the only two that responded.”

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews