MOUNT VERNON — Alice Wahlenmaier Cullers of Mount Vernon peacefully passed away March 10, 2020, at 11:05 p.m. in the presence of her loving family. She was born May 18, 1934, in Columbus to the late George and Catherine (Simpson) Wahlenmaier.

Alice attended St. Mary of the Springs Academy and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a loving and fierce mother who was devoted to her family. One of her greatest joys in life was seeing her children and grandchildren gathered around the dining room table breaking bread with each other. It was around this table that she shared her values, taught listening skills, fostered deep conversations and modeled impeccable manners.

Alice was a faithful member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. She happily and openly shared her love of God and encouraged her children and grandchildren on their own paths. She was a savvy money manager and was proud to send her three children to college on her stock earnings. Alice was a card shark and loved bridge, poker and any game that gathered people around a table for laughter and fun. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Alice is survived by her children, Mike (Kimber) Cullers of Mount Vernon, Carolyn (John) Butler of Columbus, Sharon Collaros of Worthington; grandchildren, Hanna (Cullers) Ford, Allison (Delp) Coyle, Leah Delp, Emily Delp, Maria Collaros, Sophia Collaros and Zoe Collaros; great-grandson Meeko Rodrigeuz.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Cullers; her sisters Louise Webb and Kathryn (Jack) Wallace; and her son-in-law Chris Collaros.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, from 1-3 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 East High St., Mount Vernon, with a prayer service to follow the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Father Mark J. Hammond as the Celebrant. Alice will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Jim, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Mount Vernon.

The family extends deep gratitude to all of her caregivers at Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice for all their love, support and comfort.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County.

