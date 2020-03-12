ADF to host Roundhouse neighborhood conversation

MOUNT VERNON — All residents and property owners in the neighborhood around East Ohio Avenue and Howard Street from Gay Street to Quarry Street are invited to participate in a planning conversation hosted by the Area Development Foundation (ADF). The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the history, architecture and conditions of the neighborhood as well as hear from residents and discuss strategies for revitalization. The meeting will take place on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, 206 E. Ohio Avenue. This neighborhood meeting is free and open to the public.

Recently, the ADF and Knox County Land Bank conducted extensive research into the history, architecture, property conditions and crime frequency in the area in an attempt to create strategies to support the enhancement of the targeted area.

“This historic neighborhood is in a great location in the city but has suffered from some disinvestment. ADF and the land bank want to see this neighborhood improved to create more quality, yet affordable housing options for Knox County’s residents,” said Jeff Gottke, ADF vice president.

The meeting on March 16 provides the next step in having area stakeholders review and react to the research that has been completed while contributing to a plan promoting thoughtful redevelopment strategies. “This is an excellent opportunity for a community-wide partnership to come together to hear from those who are directly impacted. The most effective programs are those that build partnerships within the community and utilize targeted programs to make a difference,” Gottke said.

