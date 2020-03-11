Social Services, KAT give their 2019 reports to commissioners

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County’s Social Services Division presented its 2019 report to county commissioners Tuesday, with countywide data showing that the number of cases involving children needing protection and foster placement increased between 2019 and the previous year.

Data also showed a significant increase in the number of adult abuse and neglect investigations, mainly involving elderly residents. The Social Services Division report was provided by Danielle Swendal, lead social services supervisor of Children’s Services. The division is part of the Knox County Department of Job and Family Services. Social services operate the Knox County 24-hour child and elder abuse hotline, (740) 392-KIDS, and is legally responsible for processing reports of abuse and neglect, investigating referrals, and acting to protect victims and other individuals at risk of harm.

Child Protective Services (CPS) data showed that the total number of child-related protection calls received in 2019, at 2,064, was less than in 2018, with 2,225.

However, the total number of family cases increased to 630 in 2019 from 555 in 2018, with last year’s total also exceeding 2017’s total (558) and 2016 (559) by a significant margin.

The CPS data showed child abuse and neglect investigations at 588 in 2019, a four-year high, compared to 520 in 2018. Child dependency investigations increased to 13 in 2019 from five in 2018, with families in need of services, (FINS) nearly the same at 29 in 2019 versus 30 in 2018. That number has held fairly steady the past four years.

The number of families receiving ongoing services was 116 last year compared to 133 in 2018, a number that has steadily declined the past four years. Of those 116 cases of families receiving ongoing services, there were 215 children in foster care at any given time in 2019. That was higher than the 175 children in foster care in 2018, and more than double the number of children, 86, in foster care in 2016. Swendal said one factor was that the county can take on more foster placements. There were 15 foster homes in 2019, a number that increased significantly from just eight in 2018, eight in 2017 and seven in 2016. Swendal said the higher number of foster families has been helpful to social services because it allows those children to remain in their communities and schools and with their service providers.

Swendal said the first choice is always to place children with kin, other family members who include grandparents. The number of children placed with kin, in some cases involving custody awarded to kin, was 123 in 2019, a number up slightly from 116 in 2018 and a figure that has increased significantly since 2016.

County Administrator Jason Booth asked Swendal if the significant increase of children needing foster care climbing to 215 had a reason behind it. She said one of the driving forces of child-related cases involves illegal drug abuse. Referrals to CPS included 250 cases involving methamphetamines as the drug of choice, compared to 16 cases involving opioids. There were cases of child exposure to illegal drugs, with children as young as 18 months exposed to methamphetamines. Those tests incurred positive results on drug screens “because of drug exposure within their homes.”

Yet another factor for the increase is the complexity of the foster placement cases, she said. It is not just illegal drug abuse; many cases involve mental health issues, as well. Court cases in Knox County do not involve releasing the names of children involved in those cases due to confidentiality, said Matthew Kurtz, director of Knox County JFS. But almost all drug-related cases involving adults of child-bearing age involve children as victims, he added.

A community team assisted 41 youths considered at high risk for drugs. Those meetings are twice a month and involve youths who are not under county custody, Swendal said.

Kurtz offered that county social services workers, with just two to three more workers employed over the past several years, are able to keep up with their cases, with administrative costs increasing about three percent. What drives up costs are the more than 100 children in need of placements, he noted. When local foster placements are used, the cost to the county is $20 to $30 per day, he said. When private providers are used that cost goes up significantly to $100 or more per day.

There is a subset of about a dozen youths who require intensive residential treatment, he added, with those children’s costs being $300 to $400 per day. They represent 75 percent of the costs of placement. That amounts to about $225,000 to $250,000 per month with the federal government covering about $100,000.

“Your numbers are sad but we’re glad you’re there to take care of these things and we appreciate what you do,” Commissioner Thom Collier said. He offered that any amount the county receives from a pending opioid-related lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies “has already been spent” many times over because of the high costs of providing care to children whose parents abuse drugs.

Also increasing in 2019, compared to previous years, was the number of adult protective services calls, involving an increase in both adult abuse and neglect calls and their related investigations, Swendal said. Calls received in 2019 were 252 compared to 212 in 2018, with a marked increase to 132 investigations last year compared to 60 in 2018. Swendal said a large part of that increase is because JFS entered into a contract in April of last year with the Area Agency on Aging to handle investigations including home referrals. The change was made because the county had just one adult protective services worker assigned to such cases, while the Area Agency on Agency has enough resources for a team to handle a growing population of those ages 60 and older. Many seniors have needs including housing and home appliance/repair information, as well as legal and law enforcement information.

Commissioners also received a Knox Area Transit report from its director, Martin McAvoy, showing that programs started last year, including the Village Express shuttle service, are doing well. That service generated 2,937 trips. KAT is also hoping that a rides booking application, Ecolane, will grow in use for those calling for individual ride pickups. KAT’s 29 passenger buses, including newer 18 passenger buses, began last year to be served by video cameras angled to cover four-position placements, including passenger entry onto the buses and the passenger seating area.

KAT completed 187,807 trips last year, with 92 percent of them on time, he said. That encompassed 734,191 miles producing passenger revenue. About 65 percent of the trips were general public trips, with 35 percent of them commissioned trips. That is about the percentage the state department of transportation asks for, McAvoy said. Total countywide on-demand service trips totaled 81,783, with Mount Vernon shuttle service trips totaling 89,534.